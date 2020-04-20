April 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 56 new cases with 14 in Manchester; 1 additional death

CONCORD, NH — On Monday, April 20, 2020, DHHS announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,447 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation.

Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 64 percent being female and 36 percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (17), Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1) counties and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 201 (14 percent) of 1,447 cases. Two of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19, a female resident of Rockingham County who was 60 years of age or older. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,447 Recovered 521 (36%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 42 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 884 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 201 (14%) Current Hospitalizations2 78 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 12,848 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 6,671 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 244 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,400

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.