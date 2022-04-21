April 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 355 positive results with 29 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, DHHS announced 355 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, April 19. Today’s results include 256 people who tested positive by PCR test and 99 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,279 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (62), Rockingham (57), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (52), Strafford (29), Merrimack (23), Cheshire (21), Sullivan (19), Belknap (13), Carroll (11) and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (29) and Nashua (21). The county of residence is being determined for fourteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 16 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 306,724 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 20, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 306,724 Recovered 301,973 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,472 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,279 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 16

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.