April 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 285 positive results with 31 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, DHHS announced 285 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 165 people who tested positive by PCR test and 120 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,159 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 59 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (51), Rockingham (50), Strafford (40), Merrimack (21), Grafton (16), Belknap (15), Carroll (15), Cheshire (9), Coos (8), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for 19 new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.
- 1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 129 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 92,053 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 20, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|92,053
|Recovered
|87,623 (95%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|1,271 (1%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|3,159
|Current Hospitalizations
|129
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2
|685,426
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2
|39,182
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|71,944
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3
|196
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update
Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
|Population Group
|Estimated NH Population Size4
|Proportion of Population
|Received 1 Dose
|Received 2 Doses
|Proportion of Dose 1
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Proportion of Dose 2
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Total
|1,359,711
|100.0%
|100.0%
|557,308
|41.0%
|100.0%
|277,928
|20.4%
|Sex
|Female
|685,918
|50.4%
|54.9%
|305,749
|44.6%
|58.2%
|161,704
|23.6%
|Male
|673,793
|49.6%
|43.9%
|244,903
|36.3%
|40.5%
|112,426
|16.7%
|Unknown
|n/a
|n/a
|1.2%
|6,656
|n/a
|1.4%
|3,798
|n/a
|Age Group (in years)
|0 – 15
|222,965
|16.4%
|0%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0
|0%
|16 – 29
|243,374
|17.9%
|9.9%
|54,906
|22.6%
|6.2%
|17,353
|7.1%
|30 – 39
|166,811
|12.3%
|10.3%
|57,307
|34.4%
|8.2%
|22,690
|13.6%
|40 – 49
|161,333
|11.9%
|12.9%
|71,704
|44.4%
|9.4%
|26,016
|16.1%
|50 – 64
|311,364
|22.9%
|32.1%
|178,906
|57.5%
|24.1%
|66,984
|21.5%
|65 – 74
|152,669
|11.2%
|22.3%
|124,177
|81.3%
|33.7%
|93,596
|61.3%
|75+
|101,195
|7.4%
|12.6%
|70,308
|69.5%
|18.5%
|51,289
|50.7%
Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
Race/Ethnicity is known for 93% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
|Race/Ethnicity
|Estimated NH Population Size4
|Proportion of Population
|Received 1 Dose
|Received 2 Doses
|Proportion of Dose 1
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|Proportion of Dose 2
|Persons
|Estimated Vaccine Coverage
|White2
|1,220,437
|89.8%
|85.4%
|475,752
|39.0%
|86.1%
|239,197
|19.6%
|Hispanic/Latino1
|54,589
|4.0%
|2.0%
|11,212
|20.5%
|1.6%
|4,320
|7.9%
|Black or African American2
|20,054
|1.5%
|0.7%
|3,858
|19.2%
|0.6%
|1,548
|7.7%
|Asian2
|39,797
|2.9%
|2.7%
|14,802
|37.2%
|1.7%
|4,809
|12.1%
|Other3
|24,834
|1.8%
|2.8%
|15,825
|63.7%
|1.1%
|3,019
|12.2%
|Unknown / Not Reported
|n/a
|n/a
|6.4%
|35,859
|n/a
|9.0%
|25,035
|n/a
|Total
|1,359,711
|100.0%
|100.0%
|557,308
|41.0%
|100.0%
|277,928
|20.4%
1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.
2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.
3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.
4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html
Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=67,480), through April 18th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.
Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group
|Vaccination Sites
|Doses
Available for Site to Order1
|Doses Distributed2
|Total Doses Administered to Patients3
|1-dose Vaccine4 Doses
|2-dose Vaccine5
|First Doses
|Second Doses
|Hospitals
|153,090
|135,379
|134,975
|685
|73,797
|60,493
|Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*
|54,015
|51,675
|48,977
|0
|26,560
|22,417
|State-managed fixed sites
|523,658
|553,017
|517,866
|4,090
|331,385
|182,391
|Regional public health network mobile sites
|134,439
|99,746
|83,438
|4,990
|49,894
|28,554
|Retail Pharmacy**
|224,100
|227,668
|108,911
|5,626
|72,727
|30,558
|Outpatient Healthcare Locations
|7,000
|3,800
|3,727
|619
|2,741
|367
|Supersites
|32,205
|32,085
|32,384
|22,824
|9,512
|48
|Other
|25,093
|9,486
|9,711
|245
|7,237
|2,229
|Total
|1,153,600
|1,112,856
|939,989
|39,079
|573,853
|327,057
1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.
2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.
3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.
4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.
5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.
**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.
***Dose breakdown not available at the time of this report.
Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*
|Vaccination Sites1
|Doses Distributed2
|Total Doses Administered to Patients3
|1-dose Vaccine4 Doses
|2-dose Vaccine5
|First Doses
|Second Doses
|Hospitals
|Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital
|1,274
|1,261
|75
|609
|577
|Androscoggin Valley Hospital
|7,411
|7,896
|62
|4,477
|3,357
|Catholic Medical Center
|4,523
|4,765
|120
|2,381
|2,264
|Cheshire Medical Center
|2,765
|2,633
|0
|1,321
|1,312
|Concord Hospital
|5,148
|5,355
|20
|2,728
|2,607
|Cottage Hospital
|396
|426
|0
|223
|203
|Elliot Hospital
|5,525
|5,860
|0
|2,976
|2,884
|Encompass Health
|255
|273
|0
|146
|127
|Exeter Hospital
|3,765
|4,168
|0
|2,125
|2,043
|Frisbie Memorial Hospital
|1,395
|1,436
|0
|738
|698
|Hampstead Hospital
|6,005
|5,799
|0
|3,667
|2,132
|Huggins Hospital
|9,513
|8,118
|5
|4,922
|3,191
|Littleton Regional Hospital
|10,043
|10,783
|0
|6,739
|4,044
|Lakes Region General Hospital
|14,732
|14,060
|0
|6,995
|7,065
|Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital
|17,145
|18,380
|130
|9,922
|8,328
|Memorial Hospital
|13,761
|12,413
|9
|6,981
|5,423
|Monadnock Community Hospital
|1,085
|1,021
|3
|525
|493
|New London Hospital
|905
|857
|11
|499
|347
|New Hampshire Hospital
|970
|1,043
|0
|547
|496
|Northeast Rehab Hospital
|1,400
|1,307
|0
|673
|634
|Parkland Medical Center
|1,170
|1,159
|0
|584
|575
|Portsmouth Regional Hospital
|3,139
|3,334
|78
|1,686
|1,570
|Southern NH Medical Center
|3,377
|3,468
|0
|1,823
|1,645
|Speare Memorial Hospital
|565
|708
|0
|370
|338
|St. Joseph Hospital
|3,265
|3,163
|122
|1,619
|1,422
|Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital
|4,661
|3,144
|37
|1,804
|1,303
|Valley Regional Hospital
|546
|556
|5
|287
|264
|Weeks Medical Center
|5,266
|6,011
|6
|3,568
|2,437
|Wentworth Douglass Hospital
|5,374
|5,578
|2
|2,862
|2,714
|State-managed fixed sites
|State of NH- Capital Area
|76,404
|99,138
|1,315
|65,220
|32,603
|State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021)
|2,460
|1,521
|0
|1,182
|339
|State of NH- Central NH
|21,688
|18,323
|0
|12,461
|5,862
|State of NH- Greater Monadnock
|51,178
|48,215
|32
|28,986
|19,197
|State of NH- Greater Nashua
|64,835
|56,599
|0
|35,144
|21,455
|State of NH- Greater Sullivan
|25,652
|18,882
|0
|12,163
|6,719
|State of NH- Manchester
|65,984
|56,167
|0
|34,106
|22,061
|State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021)
|1,580
|748
|0
|595
|153
|State of NH- Seacoast
|63,827
|55,817
|1,425
|35,090
|19,302
|State of NH- South Central
|77,012
|69,478
|1,317
|43,548
|24,613
|State of NH- Strafford County
|53,935
|46,492
|0
|31,647
|14,845
|State of NH- Upper Valley
|19,851
|20,984
|0
|13,365
|7,619
|State of NH- Winnipesaukee
|28,611
|25,502
|1
|17,878
|7,623
|Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
|Capital Area RPHN
|6,309
|5,377
|2,444
|1,720
|1,213
|Carroll County RPHN
|2,757
|3,415
|284
|2,033
|1,098
|Central NH RPHN
|6,852
|7,021
|0
|3,858
|3,163
|Greater Manchester RPHN
|12,213
|6,954
|242
|4,547
|2,165
|Greater Nashua RPHN
|14,010
|11,288
|581
|8,103
|2,604
|Greater Sullivan County RPHN
|2,096
|1,551
|35
|817
|699
|North Country RPHN
|4,506
|4,327
|99
|2,375
|1,853
|Seacoast RPHN
|9,767
|9,060
|15
|5,262
|3,783
|South Central RPHN
|6,622
|6,303
|31
|3,562
|2,710
|Strafford County RPHN
|21,934
|16,291
|342
|11,332
|4,617
|Upper Valley RPHN
|8,350
|7,337
|892
|3,799
|2,646
|Winnipesaukee RPHN
|4,330
|4,514
|25
|2,486
|2,003
|Supersites
|NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8
|11,480
|11,429
|11,429
|0
|0
|NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28
|9,210
|9,560
|0
|9,512
|48
|NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11
|11,395
|11,395
|11,395
|0
|0
1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.
2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.
3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.
4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.
5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through April 18th, 2021.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|4/13
|4/14
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|305
|648
|552
|715
|554
|0
|186
|423
|LabCorp
|592
|573
|461
|445
|379
|423
|244
|445
|Quest Diagnostics
|441
|606
|659
|628
|535
|391
|307
|510
|Mako Medical
|12
|169
|273
|105
|0
|21
|70
|93
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|462
|472
|584
|317
|366
|180
|23
|343
|NorDX Laboratory
|487
|64
|399
|148
|74
|41
|22
|176
|Broad Institute
|5,725
|4,339
|2,875
|6,818
|3,392
|318
|1,945
|3,630
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|483
|830
|481
|506
|406
|381
|371
|494
|Other Laboratory*
|624
|616
|639
|541
|320
|216
|218
|453
|University of New Hampshire**
|3,871
|3,368
|4,296
|3,030
|2,190
|47
|4,310
|3,016
|Total
|13,002
|11,685
|11,219
|13,253
|8,216
|2,018
|7,696
|9,584
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|4/13
|4/14
|4/15
|4/16
|4/17
|4/18
|4/19
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|5
|2
|2
|7
|7
|1
|1
|4
|Quest Diagnostics
|0
|12
|10
|6
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|2
|4
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|NorDX Laboratory
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Other Laboratory*
|9
|25
|12
|8
|5
|0
|0
|8
|Total
|17
|43
|29
|30
|17
|1
|1
|20
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.
Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.