April 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 285 positive results with 31 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, DHHS announced 285 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 165 people who tested positive by PCR test and 120 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,159 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 59 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (51), Rockingham (50), Strafford (40), Merrimack (21), Grafton (16), Belknap (15), Carroll (15), Cheshire (9), Coos (8), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for 19 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 129 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 92,053 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 20, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 92,053 Recovered 87,623 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,271 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,159 Current Hospitalizations 129 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 685,426 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,182 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 71,944 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 196

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 557,308 41.0% 100.0% 277,928 20.4% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 54.9% 305,749 44.6% 58.2% 161,704 23.6% Male 673,793 49.6% 43.9% 244,903 36.3% 40.5% 112,426 16.7% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 6,656 n/a 1.4% 3,798 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 9.9% 54,906 22.6% 6.2% 17,353 7.1% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 10.3% 57,307 34.4% 8.2% 22,690 13.6% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 12.9% 71,704 44.4% 9.4% 26,016 16.1% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 32.1% 178,906 57.5% 24.1% 66,984 21.5% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 22.3% 124,177 81.3% 33.7% 93,596 61.3% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 12.6% 70,308 69.5% 18.5% 51,289 50.7%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 93% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 85.4% 475,752 39.0% 86.1% 239,197 19.6% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 2.0% 11,212 20.5% 1.6% 4,320 7.9% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.7% 3,858 19.2% 0.6% 1,548 7.7% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 2.7% 14,802 37.2% 1.7% 4,809 12.1% Other3 24,834 1.8% 2.8% 15,825 63.7% 1.1% 3,019 12.2% Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 6.4% 35,859 n/a 9.0% 25,035 n/a Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 557,308 41.0% 100.0% 277,928 20.4%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=67,480), through April 18th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 153,090 135,379 134,975 685 73,797 60,493 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 48,977 0 26,560 22,417 State-managed fixed sites 523,658 553,017 517,866 4,090 331,385 182,391 Regional public health network mobile sites 134,439 99,746 83,438 4,990 49,894 28,554 Retail Pharmacy** 224,100 227,668 108,911 5,626 72,727 30,558 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 7,000 3,800 3,727 619 2,741 367 Supersites 32,205 32,085 32,384 22,824 9,512 48 Other 25,093 9,486 9,711 245 7,237 2,229 Total 1,153,600 1,112,856 939,989 39,079 573,853 327,057

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

***Dose breakdown not available at the time of this report.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,274 1,261 75 609 577 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 7,411 7,896 62 4,477 3,357 Catholic Medical Center 4,523 4,765 120 2,381 2,264 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital 5,148 5,355 20 2,728 2,607 Cottage Hospital 396 426 0 223 203 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,860 0 2,976 2,884 Encompass Health 255 273 0 146 127 Exeter Hospital 3,765 4,168 0 2,125 2,043 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698 Hampstead Hospital 6,005 5,799 0 3,667 2,132 Huggins Hospital 9,513 8,118 5 4,922 3,191 Littleton Regional Hospital 10,043 10,783 0 6,739 4,044 Lakes Region General Hospital 14,732 14,060 0 6,995 7,065 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 17,145 18,380 130 9,922 8,328 Memorial Hospital 13,761 12,413 9 6,981 5,423 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,021 3 525 493 New London Hospital 905 857 11 499 347 New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,043 0 547 496 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,400 1,307 0 673 634 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,159 0 584 575 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,139 3,334 78 1,686 1,570 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,468 0 1,823 1,645 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 708 0 370 338 St. Joseph Hospital 3,265 3,163 122 1,619 1,422 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 4,661 3,144 37 1,804 1,303 Valley Regional Hospital 546 556 5 287 264 Weeks Medical Center 5,266 6,011 6 3,568 2,437 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,374 5,578 2 2,862 2,714 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 76,404 99,138 1,315 65,220 32,603 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339 State of NH- Central NH 21,688 18,323 0 12,461 5,862 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 51,178 48,215 32 28,986 19,197 State of NH- Greater Nashua 64,835 56,599 0 35,144 21,455 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 25,652 18,882 0 12,163 6,719 State of NH- Manchester 65,984 56,167 0 34,106 22,061 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 63,827 55,817 1,425 35,090 19,302 State of NH- South Central 77,012 69,478 1,317 43,548 24,613 State of NH- Strafford County 53,935 46,492 0 31,647 14,845 State of NH- Upper Valley 19,851 20,984 0 13,365 7,619 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 28,611 25,502 1 17,878 7,623 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 6,309 5,377 2,444 1,720 1,213 Carroll County RPHN 2,757 3,415 284 2,033 1,098 Central NH RPHN 6,852 7,021 0 3,858 3,163 Greater Manchester RPHN 12,213 6,954 242 4,547 2,165 Greater Nashua RPHN 14,010 11,288 581 8,103 2,604 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,096 1,551 35 817 699 North Country RPHN 4,506 4,327 99 2,375 1,853 Seacoast RPHN 9,767 9,060 15 5,262 3,783 South Central RPHN 6,622 6,303 31 3,562 2,710 Strafford County RPHN 21,934 16,291 342 11,332 4,617 Upper Valley RPHN 8,350 7,337 892 3,799 2,646 Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,330 4,514 25 2,486 2,003 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,395 11,395 11,395 0 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through April 18th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 305 648 552 715 554 0 186 423 LabCorp 592 573 461 445 379 423 244 445 Quest Diagnostics 441 606 659 628 535 391 307 510 Mako Medical 12 169 273 105 0 21 70 93 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 462 472 584 317 366 180 23 343 NorDX Laboratory 487 64 399 148 74 41 22 176 Broad Institute 5,725 4,339 2,875 6,818 3,392 318 1,945 3,630 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 483 830 481 506 406 381 371 494 Other Laboratory* 624 616 639 541 320 216 218 453 University of New Hampshire** 3,871 3,368 4,296 3,030 2,190 47 4,310 3,016 Total 13,002 11,685 11,219 13,253 8,216 2,018 7,696 9,584 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 Daily Average LabCorp 5 2 2 7 7 1 1 4 Quest Diagnostics 0 12 10 6 5 0 0 5 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 4 4 9 0 0 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 9 25 12 8 5 0 0 8 Total 17 43 29 30 17 1 1 20

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.