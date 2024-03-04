April 20: Age of Champions Health & Wellness Fair 2024

DURHAM, NH – The Age of Champions Health & Wellness Fair is a community-oriented intergenerational wellness event, made possible by the Center of Aging and Community Living (CACL) in partnership with UNH and several vendors and sponsors from throughout the New England region. The event provides high-impact, real-world experience for UNH students about to head out to the workforce and introduces the community to informational resources, organizations that serve older adults, demonstrations, and workshops to engage participants in the joy of healthy aging. The 2024 Age of Champions Health & Wellness Fair will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 10 AM – 1 PM at the UNH Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, NH, and will feature free parking. Our motto is “It’s never too soon to age well!”

For more information, contact Samantha Leiper at Samantha.Leiper@unh.edu or visit http://bit.ly/UNH-AgeOfChampions.

Feel free to check out our Facebook page for event updates and information!