April 20-23 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 20th

Ken Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

George Barber / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Davis Corson / Stones Social (Nashua) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Steve Prisby / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Predator Dub Assassins / Luk’s Bar and Grill (Hudson) / 6pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 21st

Jonny Friday / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3:30pm

Justin Jordan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

The Deviant Music / Clemento’s Pizzeria & Brew (Manchester) / 6pm

The Bat Magoon Band / Riley’s Place (Milford) / 8pm

Chuck n John Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Emily’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Evanoff / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

2120 S. Michigan Avenue / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd

Brian Booth / Downtown Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Kimayo / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Ryan Williamson / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Tom Boisse / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Andrea Paquin / Chen Yang Li (Bow)/ 7pm

Mo Bounce / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The EXP Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 23rd

Nate Comp / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, APRIL 20th

NICKEL CREEK / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Nickel Creek is the platinum-selling, internationally renowned roots trio. The Grammy-winning band has revolutionized folk and roots music. 2005’s Grammy-nominated Why Should the Fire Die? found the trio pushing genre boundaries even further, incorporating elements of alt-rock and indie pop into their singular brand of acoustic music. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

DOPAPOD / Center for The Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Traversing time travel, palindromic labyrinths, and binary pairs in a greater cohesive mystery, Dopapod’s forthcoming self-titled album ties the conceptual ends of the group’s discography, while charting a path forward. The group’s hypnotic hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass, and electronica has packed shows coast-to-coast. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FRIDAY, APRIL 21st

FNC: RAFI GONZALEZ AND FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Rafi Gonzalez is a stand-up comedian from Puerto Rico known for his conversational style and material that centers around his experiences with American culture. Originally finding success as the lead singer of a nationally touring rock band, Gonzalez switched gears in 2015 and exploded onto the New England and Boston comedy scenes. There has been no looking back since. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

RENT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x

RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Disclaimer: RENT contains adult subject matter. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

QUEEN CITY IMPROV / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd

BLOOD BROTHERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia are true “Blood Brothers” in life and in the music they create both individually and collectively, joining forces in a collaborative effort of songwriting and performances to create a total listening experience greater than the sum of its parts. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MULLET / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

For the last decade, Mullett has proven themselves to be THE Premier Rockers for Hair Band fanatics and lovers of Rock ‘n’ Roll. By delivering the best of the 1980’s in Big Hair and faithful renditions, Mullett recreates the vibe of those times with unrivaled conviction. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SCAMPS COMEDY – ANDREW MAYER / Murphy’s Taproom (Manchester) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Former Boston Comedy Festival winner Andrew Mayer headlines a killer lineup in the back pub at Murphy’s Taproom. He is joined by Will Smalley and Matt Barry. www.scampscomedy.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 23rd

POTTED POTTER / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

All seven Harry Potter books in seventy minutes! Watch CBBC’s Dan and Jeff take on the ultimate challenge, with the help of endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic. This fantastically funny show features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a very frightening fire-breathing dragon, and even a game of Quidditch involving the audience! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

DISCOVERING MAGIC / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Special Guest Malik Haddadi has performed for corporate, college, and private audiences all over the United States. He’s a favorite of corporations including MGM Resorts and Southwest Airlines. As a master of his craft, he’s been selected by his peers to entertain and lecture to his fellow performers. Most recently he hosted his own monthly comedy and variety show. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

