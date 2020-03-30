April 2: Tenants rights training on COVID-19 changes, governor’s current orders and your questions answered

MANCHESTER, NH — Rent is coming up. Scared you can’t cover your bill? Know your rights and how they apply to you during this time.

A virtual tenants rights training on April 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom will cover the changes that have been made as a result of COVID-19, your rights around eviction and available support to individuals. The training will be provided by NH Legal Assistance.

Attendees will receive a link to an online live presentation on Zoom.

The first third of the presentation will go over basic rights NH tenants have, the next portion will go over how Gov. Sununu’s current orders (involving housing) affect them. And the last segment will be open for questions which can be submitted in advance during registration or asked in the moment.

For those who may not have the time or availability to attend but who have questions, contact jmargeson603@gmail.com or violakat@ granitestateorganizing.org of Granite State Organizing Project.

To register for the event, click here.