April 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 410 positive results with 29 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, April 2, 2021, DHHS announced 410 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.7%. Please note, an additional 86 cases have been added to the case count, in addition to the new cases above. These cases were identified during data quality assurance activities and are from October 2020 through March 2021. Today’s results include 266 people who tested positive by PCR test and 144 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,345 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

4/1: 410 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 67 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (86), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (74), Strafford (62), Merrimack (38), Grafton (19), Carroll (17), Coos (9), Belknap (8), Cheshire (4), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (45) and Manchester (29). The county of residence is being determined for eighteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 85 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 85,010 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 2, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 85,010 Recovered 80,420 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,245 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,345 Current Hospitalizations 85 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 663,181 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,797 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,588 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 273

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 538 263 0 78 311 436 484 301 LabCorp 464 421 330 315 555 600 486 453 Quest Diagnostics 483 548 442 293 383 767 505 489 Mako Medical 23 15 13 8 92 517 227 128 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 246 490 295 163 273 616 132 316 NorDX Laboratory 223 75 38 43 452 298 370 214 Broad Institute 6,246 3,231 279 2,960 6,563 4,756 1,514 3,650 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 516 359 274 467 456 695 388 451 Other Laboratory* 569 318 306 545 557 1,055 288 520 University of New Hampshire** 3,691 2,464 62 3,740 4,613 3,200 3,882 3,093 Total 12,999 8,184 2,039 8,612 14,255 12,940 8,276 9,615 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 Daily Average LabCorp 11 3 1 0 11 9 2 5 Quest Diagnostics 24 12 1 0 13 16 13 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 0 0 4 6 8 6 5 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 34 7 3 9 2 22 0 11 Total 80 22 5 13 33 55 21 33

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.