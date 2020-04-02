April 2 DHHS COVID-19 update: 64 new cases with 19 in Manchester, and 5th NH death reported

CONCORD, NH — On Thursday, April 2, 2020, DHHS announced 64 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 479 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

The new cases are 42 adult females and 22 adult males. The new cases reside in Rockingham (17), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford (6), Merrimack (4), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (19) and Nashua (3). Ten of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 73 (15%) of the 479 positive cases have been hospitalized. Thirty-seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced the fifth death related to COVID-19. The person was a male resident of Hillsborough County under the age of 60 years old with underlying medical conditions. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

Current Situation in New Hampshire:

NH Persons with COVID-19 479 Recovered 101 (21%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 5 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 373 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 73 (15%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 6,575 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 3,672 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 114 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,700

Numbers by County:

