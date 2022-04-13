April 19: Zoom session on sustainable news + tix available for in-person event with ‘KooKooland’ author

Online news site InDepthNH.org is out to help save journalism for the future and has sponsored a series of series of talks in April and May to help achieve that goal.

The third session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, featuring Anne Galloway, the founder, and editor of VTDigger, an online media source that has grown into a $2 million nonprofit daily news operation. Galloway will speak on the media and sustainability.

The online-only event is from 6 pm to 7 p.m. and is free, with donations accepted.

The fourth and final event will be an in-person engagement on May 4 with Gloria Norris, author of the memoir “KooKooLand,” featuring her recollections of growing up in Manchester during the 1960s. Norris will be the featured speaker at the ticketed event ($25) to be held at the Derryfield Restaurant in Manchester.

The event will begin at 6 pm.

Norris is a board member of the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism, the parent organization of InDepthNH.org. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. A cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., prior to Norris’ talk.

Those planning to attend may register for any the remaining events through InDepthNH.org website. Each session in the series has a separate sign-up link.

The events are sponsored by a special grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark Fund.