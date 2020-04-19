April 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 50 new cases with 17 in Manchester; 3 more deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Sunday, April 19, 2020, DHHS announced 50 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,392 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 52 percent being female and 48 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (2), Strafford (2), Cheshire (1), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Six new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 198 (14 percent) of 1,392 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

One female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older

One male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older

One female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,392 Recovered 521 (37%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 41 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 830 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 198 (14%) Current Hospitalizations2 79 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 12,726 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 6,472 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 298 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,300

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.