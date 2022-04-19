April 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 175 positive results with 16 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, DHHS announced 175 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, April 18. Today’s results include 109 people who tested positive by PCR test and 66 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,049 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (38), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (31), Strafford (20), Belknap (11), Cheshire (11), Merrimack (10), Carroll (6), Sullivan (6), and Grafton (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 306,369 cases diagnosed.

NH Persons with COVID-19 306,369 Recovered 301,849 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,471 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,049 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 14

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of November 29th 2021 Female Hillsborough 40-49 Week of December 6th 2021 Male Rockingham 40-49 Week of January 17th 2022 Female Rockingham 50-59 Week of February 7th 2022 Male Rockingham 80+ Week of February 21st 2022 Female Rockingham 50-59

