April 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 235 positive results with 23 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, April 19, 2021, DHHS announced 235 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 10.1%. Today’s results include 137 people who tested positive by PCR test and 98 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,329 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 58 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (46), Strafford (29), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (27), Belknap (26), Cheshire (16), Merrimack (15), Carroll (6), Grafton (6), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (23) and Nashua (19). The county of residence is being determined for 18 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 133 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 91,783 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 19, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 91,783 Recovered 87,184 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,270 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,329 Current Hospitalizations 133 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 684,407 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,164 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 71,908 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 139

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 155 305 648 552 715 554 0 418 LabCorp 426 592 573 461 435 374 421 469 Quest Diagnostics 318 441 606 659 621 524 384 508 Mako Medical 238 12 169 273 105 0 21 117 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 195 462 472 584 317 366 6 343 NorDX Laboratory 27 487 64 399 148 74 41 177 Broad Institute 1,900 5,725 4,339 2,874 6,818 3,392 310 3,623 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 540 483 829 481 506 405 343 512 Other Laboratory* 452 625 558 612 480 282 112 446 University of New Hampshire** 4,008 3,871 3,368 4,296 3,030 2,190 47 2,973 Total 8,259 13,003 11,626 11,191 13,175 8,161 1,685 9,586 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 Daily Average LabCorp 0 5 2 2 7 7 1 3 Quest Diagnostics 0 0 12 10 6 5 0 5 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 2 4 4 9 0 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 9 9 25 12 8 5 0 10 Total 13 17 43 29 30 17 1 21

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.