Tap into Your Inner Author in this four-week writing workshop! Think of a small memory of a person or event and expand upon it in story format.

Hosted by Manchester Community College student Vivi Kane at the YWCA, 72 Concord St, Manchester, NH in the Akwaaba Room, Wednesdays @ 6-7 p.m.

Starts April 19, 2023. Email Vivi at JKANE255@STUDENTS.CCSNH.EDU for details and sign-up.