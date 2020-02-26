April 19: Free Healthy Kids Day brought to you by the YMCA

MANCHESTER, NH — Get ready for summer with healthy, fun activities for the whole family at Healthy Kids Day! This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring your friends, bring your family, and let’s create a stronger, healthier community for everyone. Children that complete the scavenger hunt and participate in all of our activities will receive a prize!

Sunday, April 19 from 1 – 3 p.m. hosted by the YMCA of Downtown Manchester & YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown. This event will be held at the YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown at 116 Goffstown Back Road, Goffstown.

For more information, please call the Welcome Center at the YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown at 603-497-4663.