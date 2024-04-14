April 18 Planning Board: Public hearing for new downtown bank drive-thru

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.
S2024-003: 1415 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3
Postponed from the prior Planning Board meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, April 4 which was canceled due to inclement weather. Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for the creation of a new lot of approximately 18,220 square feet, from a parent lot of approximately 79,970 square feet, with access and utility easements.
SP2024-006: 25 Harrison Street, Central Business District, Ward 3
Postponed from the prior Planning Board meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, April 4 which was canceled due to inclement weather. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for an approximately 1,674 square foot bank drive-thru with a virtual teller, three service lanes, a bypass lane, and a new curb cut on Chestnut Street.
PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING
The following application will be discussed during a limited business meeting:
- SP2024-003: 2405-2445 Brown Avenue
The Planning Board did not meet on Thursday, April 4 since City Hall was closed due to inclement weather.
ZONING BOARD UPDATES
The Zoning Board met on Thursday, April 11 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.
- ZBA2024-010: 199 Manchester Street, Postponed to Thursday, May 9.
- ZBA2024-013: 424 Spruce Street, Postponed to Thursday, May 9.
- ZBA2023-160: 37 Bay Street, Postponed to Thursday, May 9.
- ZBA2023-125: 195 McGregor Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-022: 72 Bruce Road, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-027: 87 C Street, Tabled since the applicant did not appear.
- ZBA2024-025: 30 Brennan Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-026: 169 Constant Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-030 – Subsequent Application: Whalley Road, Variance denied.
- ZBA2024-024: 875 South Mammoth Road, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-032: 801 Hanover Street, Variance denied.
- ZBA2024-033: 241 Crosbie Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-034: 959 Elm Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-035: 295 Gray Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-036: 747 Grove Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-037: 533 Elm Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-039: 154 President Road, Variance granted for 8.29(A)3, denied for 8.29(A)1 and 8.29(A)2 for sheds.
- ZBA2024-029: 500 Upland Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-040: 37 Ashland Street, Variance granted.