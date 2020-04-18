April 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 56 new cases with 21 cases in Manchester; 1 new death

CONCORD, NH — On Saturday, April 18, 2020, DHHS announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,342 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those cases with complete information, there are two males under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (16), Strafford (8), Merrimack (3), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (5).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 192 (14%) of 1,342 cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19, a female resident of Hillsborough County 60 years of age or older. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,342 Recovered 513 (38) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 38 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 791 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 192 (14%) Current Hospitalizations2 85 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 12,082 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 6,209 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 316 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,200

1Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.