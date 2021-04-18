April 18-24: Support Queen City Pride with first-ever QCP Restaurant Week

MANCHESTER, NH – Last year, Robb Curry and Kyle Davis re-located Madear’s, their beloved Hanover Street southern restaurant, in a brand new location in Pembroke with more space for seating and to add a bakery. In addition to their restaurant ventures, Curry and Davis are the co-founders of Queen City Pride, a collective committed to celebrating, supporting and promoting the well-being of New Hampshire’s LGBTQ+ community.

From April 18-24 Curry and Davis will be combining their mission of inclusion and equity and their desire of supporting local businesses by holding the first annual Queen City Pride Restaurant Week, a seven-day fundraiser that aims to increase support for local restaurants and Queen City Pride.

On each day of the week, a different participating restaurant will feature a special item(s) on their menu; all funds from these items will go directly to Queen City Pride.

“This is the first year we are trying this fundraising event. In light of COVID-19 we thought this was an innovative way to raise funds for the festival while also supporting local businesses. These businesses have always been supportive of the LGBTQ community and our festival, so this is a way we can show our support for them,” said Davis. “Also, it helps the LGBTQ community know of these ally/safe space businesses in the city.”

Businesses participating, by date and menu item, include:

In addition to this brand new event, Queen City Pride also holds an annual pride festival which this year will take place on June 19 at Arms Park in Manchester, from noon to 6 p.m.

Davis, Curry and the many volunteers who makeup Queen City Pride are committed to acting upon their mission to ensure people of all cultures, races, genders and ages are welcome. Davis recalls a message he received last year from a mother who attended their annual Pride Festival.

“A mom sent us a message saying, “Despite the pandemic, thank you for having the festival. This was my first pride event and my most memorable. My teenage daughter opened up to me on the way home and told me she was gay. You made her feel comfortable and accepted and I can’t thank you enough.” This is why we do what we do!,” Davis said.

Visit the Queen City Pride website for more information.

