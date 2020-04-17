April 17 NHDHHS COVID-19 update: 78 new cases with 31 in Manchester; 3 new deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Friday, April 17, 2020, DHHS announced 78 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,287 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation.

⇒ RELATED STORY: COVID-19 testing for homeless and staff begins at New Horizons

Of those with complete information, there are 10 females and 5 males under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (18), Strafford (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (3), Carroll (2), Belknap (1), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for one new case as well as one previously announced case. Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 190 (15 percent) of 1,287 cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

Two male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older

One male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older

Two of the deaths involved long-term care facilities. Those facilities are Hanover Hills in Manchester and the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated April 17, 2020, 9 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,287 Recovered 468 (36%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 37 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 782 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 190 (15%) Current Hospitalizations2 86 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 11,565 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 5,866 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 174 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,200

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.