April 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 370 positive results with 31 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, April 17, 2021, DHHS announced 370 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.0%. Today’s results include 237 people who tested positive by PCR test and 133 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,254 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 61 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (68), Strafford (38), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (37), Merrimack (36), Coos (28), Grafton (24), Belknap (21), Cheshire (21), Carroll (10), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (22). The county of residence is being determined for 29 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are a part of an outbreak or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 127 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 91,279 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 17, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 91,279 Recovered 86,759 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,266 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,254 Current Hospitalizations 127 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 682,614 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,149 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 471

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 140 0 155 305 648 552 715 359 LabCorp 483 178 426 592 573 461 434 450 Quest Diagnostics 525 476 318 441 606 659 621 521 Mako Medical 18 18 238 12 169 273 105 119 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 367 274 195 462 472 578 11 337 NorDX Laboratory 83 76 27 487 64 399 148 183 Broad Institute 3,482 506 1,900 5,725 4,338 2,876 6,812 3,663 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 335 410 540 483 828 481 448 504 Other Laboratory* 717 575 453 633 561 609 261 544 University of New Hampshire** 2,562 60 4,008 3,871 3,368 4,296 3,030 3,028 Total 8,712 2,573 8,260 13,011 11,627 11,184 12,585 9,707 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 Daily Average LabCorp 2 1 0 5 2 2 8 3 Quest Diagnostics 8 2 0 0 12 10 6 5 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 2 4 2 4 4 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Other Laboratory* 2 0 9 9 25 12 1 8 Total 14 5 13 17 43 29 15 19

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.