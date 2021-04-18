April 16 update from MSD

In this message:

COVID-19 update: All schools will be in hybrid for next week

All schools will be in hybrid for next week Masks required: Mandate remains in place for schools, buses, athletics

Mandate remains in place for schools, buses, athletics In-person learning: Set to shift to full in-person or remote on May 3

Set to shift to full in-person or remote on May 3 Preschool change: More students can return starting May 3

More students can return starting May 3 Student vaccinations: Available for 16-plus, along with up to 2 family members

Available for 16-plus, along with up to 2 family members Summer learning programs: See all offerings and pre-register

See all offerings and pre-register Internet safety tips: Presentation from Media Power Youth and Comcast

Presentation from Media Power Youth and Comcast Bus route changes: Please check for bus route changes regularly

Please check for bus route changes regularly Pre-registration open for 2021-22 school year: Start the process today

COVID-19 update: We have completed our weekly review of school status and we have good news: All schools are in hybrid status for next week, April 19-23. You can find the status for all schools on our COVID-19 dashboard. You can find the dashboard at https://bit.ly/MSDdashboard2.

Masks required: Since the start of the school year, we have required masks in schools and on buses. Additionally, masks are required for athletics – both for athletes and spectators. While Gov. Sununu lifted the statewide mask mandate, schools, municipalities and businesses can continue to require masks. Masks are an important tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially as more students return to in-person learning. See our re-entry plan for more information.

In-person learning: Starting May 3, we will make the change from hybrid learning to full in-person learning. Families can still keep students remote if they choose. Next week will be the final week of our current learning models. Starting May 3, students learning in person will be in school five full days a week. Students learning remotely will have five full remote learning days. As a reminder, the week of April 26 is school vacation.

Preschool change: Starting May 3, our preschool programs return to the original times. Morning programs are 9:15-11:45 a.m. and afternoon programs are 12:45-3:15 p.m. Preschool Title One students are invited back to join their classrooms as of May 3. If your student’s school has not reached out to you yet, please contact them. By lowering the required distance to 3 feet, we can accommodate more students. However, preschoolers don’t understand distance well, and often get closer. We are cleaning classrooms regularly and will continue to do so to help ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

Student vaccinations: Manchester School District is offering voluntary COVID-19 vaccination clinics for our students who are age 16 or older. Each student will be able to bring along up to two family members to get vaccinated at the same time. We are planning three clinics next week. You can find more information and links to sign up by clicking here.

Summer learning programs: We’ve expanded our summer learning offerings this summer. And while there will be lots of learning, we’re also making sure it’ll be fun, too. You can find our programs and many of the programs our community partners are offering here. The pre-registration form is located here. Both Remote and In-Person options are available.

Internet safety tips: Do you want to learn how to set your security and privacy preferences on your home network or how to talk with your children about the choices they make online? Join Comcast, Media Power Youth, and the Manchester School District for an interactive online presentation. Click here to sign up: https://forms.gle/ K33QPHJJeqbCtNFh6. Once you sign-up you will receive a Zoom link on the day of the event.

Bus route changes: As more students return to in-person learning, we will need to update our bus routes frequently. Routes are posted on our website. To find them, go to http://transportation.mansd. org/, then look for your student’s school on the left side of the page.

Preregistration open for 2021-22 school year: If you have a student who is new to the school district or will return in the fall after attending an outside school, you can start the registration process now. You’re asked to fill out the preregistration form here. You can read more about the registration process, including what documents you’ll need to register a student, on our w