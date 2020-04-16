April 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 71 new positive cases with 13 in Manchester; 2 more deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Thursday, April 16, 2020, DHHS announced 71 new positive test results for COVID-19.

There have now been 1,211 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, 55 percent are female and 42 percent are male, with one female and one male under the age of 18 and the rest adults. The new cases reside in Rockingham (33), Strafford (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (4), and Sullivan (1) counties, and the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Nine new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 187 (15 percent) of 1,211 cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

One female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older

One male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,211 Recovered 455 (38%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 34 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 722 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 187 (15%) Current Hospitalizations2 74 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 11,421 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 5,582 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 66 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,225

1Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.