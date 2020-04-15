April 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 53 new positive cases with 5 in Manchester; 5 new deaths confirmed

CONCORD, NH —On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, DHHS announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,139 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Also confirmed, five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

One male resident of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

One male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older

One male resident of Merrimack County, younger than 60 years of age

One male resident of Rockingham County, younger than 60 years of age

One male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older

Several cases are still under investigation. There are 2,300 persons currently being monitored for the disease.

Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (21), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (14), Merrimack (5), Cheshire (6), and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (2).

Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified Wednesday for 178 (16 percent) of 1,139 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,139 Recovered 365 (32%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 32 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 742 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 178 (16%) Current Hospitalizations2 70 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 11,027 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 5,418 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 121 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,300

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.