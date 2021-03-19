April 15 – Black Oscars: From Mammy to Minny, What the Academy Awards tell us about African-Americans

Join the Manchester City Library for a lively virtual discussion about race and representation in the Academy Awards, led by Dr. Frederick Gooding Jr. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Second only to the Super Bowl in audience size and revenue, the Oscars are more than a mere ceremony; they are a phenomenon. Hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for over 90 years, the Oscars have long been considered the pinnacle of fantasy, beauty, romance and high class. They are eagerly anticipated and are heavily discussed. It is only recently that movements such as #OscarsSoWhite have raised awareness around the more complicated legacy of the Oscars and African American participation in film.

Join us as we take a look “behind the scenes” at racial patterns for African Americans that have both changed and stayed the same over time. After this presentation, you will NEVER see the Oscars the same way again!

Dr. Frederick W. Gooding Jr. (PhD, Georgetown University) is an Associate Professor within the Honors College at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX. Gooding critically analyzes race within mainstream media, effectively contextualizing problematic patterns based upon their historical roots.

For questions, call Susan Harmon at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email sharmon@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is required! You can sign up through the Library Calendar and receive a link to the zoom event after registration. Visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click “Upcoming Events” to view the library calendar, or click here.