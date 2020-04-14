April 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 73 new cases with 8 in Manchester, and 4 new deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, DHHS announced 73 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,091 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 63 percent being female and 37 percent being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Rockingham (20), Strafford (9), Belknap (2), Cheshire (2), Carroll (1), Merrimack (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (8). Eleven new hospitalized cases were identified today for a total of 163 (15 percent) of 1,091 cases. Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
- Three male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older
- One female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older
|NH Persons with COVID-191
|1,091
|Recovered
|329 (30%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|27 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|735
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|163 (15%)
|Current Hospitalizations2
|63
|Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3
|10,756
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|5,245
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4
|73
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|2,250