April 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 73 new cases with 8 in Manchester, and 4 new deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, DHHS announced 73 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,091 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 63 percent being female and 37 percent being male.

The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Rockingham (20), Strafford (9), Belknap (2), Cheshire (2), Carroll (1), Merrimack (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (8). Eleven new hospitalized cases were identified today for a total of 163 (15 percent) of 1,091 cases. Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

Three male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older

One female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,091 Recovered 329 (30%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 27 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 735 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 163 (15%) Current Hospitalizations2 63 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 10,756 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 5,245 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 73 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,250

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.