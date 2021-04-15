April 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 412 positive results with 40 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, DHHS announced 412 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.4%. Today’s results include 259 people who tested positive by PCR test and 153 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,544 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 82 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (86), Strafford (71), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (66), Merrimack (30), Belknap (29), Grafton (25), Cheshire (15), Carroll (12), Sullivan (10), and Coos (9) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (40) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. One of the four deaths announced today occurred in December 2020 and was recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 118 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 89,983 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 14, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 89,983 Recovered 85,178 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,261 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,544 Current Hospitalizations 118 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 678,330 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,057 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 71,295 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 537

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 919 642 374 140 0 155 305 362 LabCorp 653 532 535 483 178 426 561 481 Quest Diagnostics 741 772 644 525 476 318 414 556 Mako Medical 215 98 107 18 18 238 12 101 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 438 397 391 367 274 195 6 295 NorDX Laboratory 127 336 249 83 76 27 487 198 Broad Institute 4,406 3,141 6,540 3,482 506 1,900 5,687 3,666 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 834 476 490 335 410 538 412 499 Other Laboratory* 640 610 535 694 538 349 369 534 University of New Hampshire** 3,559 3,889 3,061 2,562 60 4,008 3,870 3,001 Total 12,532 10,893 12,926 8,689 2,536 8,154 12,123 9,693 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 Daily Average LabCorp 7 4 4 2 1 0 5 3 Quest Diagnostics 7 15 9 8 2 0 0 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 3 4 2 2 4 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Other Laboratory* 4 8 7 2 0 9 0 4 Total 28 30 25 14 5 13 6 17

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.