April 14-17: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, APRIL 14th

Ramez Gurung / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Harpo Duo / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Crazy Steve / Auburn Pitts (Auburn) / 7pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

A-Plus of Hieroglyphics / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 15th

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Nicole Knox Murphy / Lazy Lion (Deerfield) / 6pm

Mikey G. / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 7:30pm

Trendkill / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm

Whatsername / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Pogs / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Conniption Fit / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 16th

Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) 3pm

Senie Hunt / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tim Hazelton / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 6:30pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Faith Ann Band / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

Take 4 / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 17th

Brad Myrick Duo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Yvonne Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Dusty Gray / Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – COREY RODRIGUES / April 15th at 7:30pm

Corey is a highly sought-after national touring college, club and corporate performer. In 2019 he made his late-night TV debut on the Conan O’Brien show. He currently can be heard daily on Sirius XM. “His comedy is honest and fun”, constantly peppering in stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Mix that with a hilarious point of view and he’s able to talk about just about anything.

JOURNEYMAN / April 16th at 7:30pm

JOURNEYMAN has become the #1 tribute to Clapton in a very short amount of time. The band has been selling hundreds of tickets per night in the Midwest, New England and West Coast. With over 50 years of music to chose from, JOURNEYMAN covers it all – “Layla”, “Badge”, “The Core”, “White Room”, “Lay Down Sally”, “Tulsa Time”, “Cocaine” and many more.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

GARY PUCKETT and the UNION GAP / April 15th at 7:30pm (mainstage)

Gary Puckett and The Union Gap had six consecutive gold records and sold more records in 1968 than any other recording act…Including The Beatles. Gary was a founding member of the incredibly successful “Happy Together” Tour Playing to sold-out performances in over 100 cities nationwide.

THE PRODUCERS / April 22-May 15 (mainstage)

Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film, now as a big Broadway musical. The Producers once again sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record twelve Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night. The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure of producing a show is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends. With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Agatha Christie’s THE RULE OF THREE / April 22-24 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

By Agatha Christie / This triple bill of one-act murder mysteries combines: the light-hearted comedy Afternoon at the Seaside, in which a detective attempts to find a priceless emerald necklace and the culprit who stole it; The Rats, a dark and chilling tale in which a pair of adulterous lovers find themselves lured to a flat, trapped like rats and framed for murder; and finally, The Patient, a tense thriller in which a woman has been hospitalized after seemingly falling from her balcony.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB / May 20-22 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Adapted by Joseph Robinette. Based on the book by E.B. White / All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.” Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship that will give audiences an evening of enchantment.

FEATURED EVENTS:

LAUGH-A-PALOOZA – A NIGHT OF COMEDY / May 1st at 6pm

Laugh-A-Palooza is a benefit for Tupelo Music Hall Head of Security Mark Shamaly who was involved in a hit-and-run on the Everett Turnpike while stopping to assist another individual on the highway. Anyone who has been to the venue will recognize Mark. He’s the bald guy greeting you, bumping knuckles, and answering questions at the front door for almost every show we have. We know that many of you have become friends with him and will be distressed to hear this, as we were. Can’t attend the show? You can also donate to the cause at www.tupelomusichall.com

A JOURNEY TO THE WHITE MOUNTAINS IN WORDS & MUSIC / Bank on NH Stage (Concord) / April 14th at 7:30pm

Writer Howard Mansfield and composer Ben Cosgrove join forces to present an immersive narrative about seeking Eden in this grand place. www.ccanh.com

COMEDY: KEVIN NEALON / The Music Hall (Portsmouth) / April 16th at 8pm www.themusichall.org

Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, comedian, and author Kevin Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series Weeds. Kevin currently stars on the CBS-TV comedy series Man With A Plan, produces and hosts the digital series Hiking with Kevin, and tours his stand-up globally. As one of the longest-running cast members on Saturday Night Live (1986-1995), Nealon created some of the show’s most memorable characters; his recurring role as an anchor on ‘Weekend Update’ helped make the sketch a show staple. In 1988, he earned an Emmy nomination as part of the SNL writing team.

OPEN MIC NIGHT / Bookery (Manchester) / April 16th from 5:30-7:30pm

Come show off your talents to a supportive community! Come to sing, act, perform comedy, read poetry, or whatever else you want to share! All ages are welcome. Use the Sign-Up Sheet to guarantee your spot as a performer. www.bookerymht.com

