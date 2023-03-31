April 14-16: Majestic Theatre presents ‘Death By Design’

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Karen Bessette Culture, The Arts 0

Cast members of “Death by Design,” from left, Alyssa Johnson, Jordan Gagan, Pepper Nappo, Sean Damboise, Carole Bilodeau, Declan Lynch, Ally Bordeleau, Jim Calimeri.

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for “Death By Design” on Friday and Saturday, April 14 & 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

About the show:

“Death by Design” by Rob Urbinati is more than homage – it’s a new classic! What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, “Death by Design” is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.

Death By Design is directed by Karen McGraw and stars: Carole Bilodeau, Ally Bordeleau, Jim Calimeri, Sean Danboise, Jordan Gagan, Alyssa Johnson, Declan Lynch and Pepper Nappo.

 

