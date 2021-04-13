April 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 378 positive results with 34 in Manchester; no deaths reported

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, DHHS announced 378 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.4%. Today’s results include 210 people who tested positive by PCR test and 168 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,413 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 89 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (105), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (62), Strafford (44), Merrimack (27), Belknap (25), Grafton (21), Carroll (9), Cheshire (7), Coos (6), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for 21 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 123 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 89,605 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire 

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 13, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 89,605
Recovered 84,935 (95%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,257 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,413
Current Hospitalizations 123
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 677,059
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,035
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 71,208
       Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 171

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage
Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 483,384 35.6% 100.0% 244,407 18.0%
Sex
Female 685,918 50.4% 55.8% 269,834 39.3% 58.4% 142,781 20.8%
Male 673,793 49.6% 42.9% 207,334 30.8% 40.4% 98,718 14.7%
Unknown n/a n/a 1.3% 6,216 n/a 1.2% 2,908 n/a
Age Group (in years)
0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0%
16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 7.9% 38,138 15.7% 6.2% 15,207 6.2%
30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 9.0% 43,686 26.2% 8.2% 20,159 12.1%
40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 12.9% 62,115 38.5% 9.3% 22,839 14.2%
50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 31.3% 151,101 48.5% 21.8% 53,183 17.1%
65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 24.9% 120,204 78.7% 35.4% 86,442 56.6%
75+ 101,195 7.4% 14.1% 68,140 67.3% 19.1% 46,577 46.0%

 

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage
White2 1,220,437 89.8% 85.2% 411,830 33.7% 86.2% 210,763 17.3%
Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 1.9% 9,175 16.8% 1.6% 3,871 7.1%
Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.6% 3,116 15.5% 0.6% 1,377 6.9%
Asian2 39,797 2.9% 2.4% 11,543 29.0% 1.7% 4,252 10.7%
Other3 24,834 1.8% 2.3% 11,292 45.5% 0.7% 1,817 7.3%
Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 7.5% 36,428 n/a 9.1% 22,327 n/a
Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 483,384 35.6% 100.0% 244,407 18.0%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=66,439), through April 11th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

 

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses

Available for Site to Order1

 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose VaccineDoses 2-dose Vaccine5
First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals 141,874 107,307 127,511 633 70,135 56,743
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 48,977 0 26,560 22,417
State-managed fixed sites 464,956 474,960 460,084 4,063 303,757 152,264
Regional public health network mobile sites 119,528 78,284 70,952 4,775 45,395 20,782
Retail Pharmacy** 195,140 198,058 96,818 5,053 64,652 27,113
Outpatient Healthcare Locations 5,000 2,249 2,249 595 1,467 187
Supersites 32,205 32,085 32,248 22,824 9,376 48
Other 24,543 7,476 8,593 83 6,759 1,751
Total 1,037,261 952,094 847,432 38,026 528,101 281,305

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

 

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose VaccineDoses 2-dose Vaccine5
First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,274 1,110 70 603 437
Androscoggin Valley Hospital 6,229 7,333 62 4,291 2,980
Catholic Medical Center 4,523 4,749 120 2,373 2,256
Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312
Concord Hospital 5,148 5,342 20 2,716 2,606
Cottage Hospital 396 424 0 222 202
Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,852 0 2,972 2,880
Encompass Health 255 273 0 146 127
Exeter Hospital 3,765 4,162 0 2,122 2,040
Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,432 0 736 696
Hampstead Hospital 4,705 5,154 0 3,374 1,780
Huggins Hospital 7,715 7,207 5 4,271 2,931
Littleton Regional Hospital 6,143 9,883 0 6,047 3,836
Lakes Region General Hospital 6,282 12,715 0 6,877 5,838
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 16,357 17,682 95 9,449 8,138
Memorial Hospital 4,571 11,072 9 6,144 4,919
Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,019 3 524 492
New London Hospital 905 824 0 477 347
New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,033 0 543 490
Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,400 1,307 0 673 634
Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,157 0 583 574
Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,115 3,283 77 1,668 1,538
Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,456 0 1,817 1,639
Speare Memorial Hospital 565 706 0 369 337
St. Joseph Hospital 3,109 3,053 122 1,614 1,317
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 4,211 2,907 37 1,719 1,151
Valley Regional Hospital 540 549 5 281 263
Weeks Medical Center 4,450 5,631 6 3,346 2,279
Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,362 5,563 2 2,857 2,704
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area 67,114 91,430 1,315 62,223 27,892
State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,519 0 1,181 338
State of NH- Central NH 19,136 15,962 0 10,998 4,964
State of NH- Greater Monadnock 36,718 42,770 21 26,884 15,865
State of NH- Greater Nashua 53,215 50,439 0 31,485 18,954
State of NH- Greater Sullivan 21,880 16,742 0 10,908 5,834
State of NH- Manchester 53,364 48,625 0 30,461 18,164
State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153
State of NH- Seacoast 60,282 49,691 1,412 31,770 16,509
State of NH- South Central 68,822 61,073 1,315 40,415 19,343
State of NH- Strafford County 45,455 41,463 0 28,884 12,579
State of NH- Upper Valley 19,251 17,479 0 12,161 5,318
State of NH- Winnipesaukee 25,683 22,143 0 15,792 6,351
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN 6,213 5,302 2,402 1,687 1,213
Carroll County RPHN 2,757 3,105 284 1,999 822
Central NH RPHN 6,694 6,726 0 3,827 2,899
Greater Manchester RPHN 10,633 5,091 223 3,960 908
Greater Nashua RPHN 8,584 8,757 575 6,035 2,147
Greater Sullivan County RPHN 996 1,232 35 798 399
North Country RPHN 4,116 4,165 87 2,368 1,710
Seacoast RPHN 8,655 6,917 15 4,897 2,005
South Central RPHN 5,792 5,741 14 3,532 2,195
Strafford County RPHN 15,322 13,801 251 10,084 3,466
Upper Valley RPHN 5,000 6,421 882 3,753 1,786
Winnipesaukee RPHN 3,522 3,694 7 2,455 1,232
Supersites
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,424 0 9,376 48
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,395 11,395 11,395 0 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through April 11th, 2021.

 

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

 

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 4/11 4/12 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 218 919 642 374 140 0 158 350
LabCorp 827 653 532 535 483 178 419 518
Quest Diagnostics 448 742 772 644 525 476 314 560
Mako Medical 38 215 98 107 18 18 238 105
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 464 438 397 391 367 273 195 361
NorDX Laboratory 420 127 336 249 83 76 27 188
Broad Institute 6,667 4,406 3,140 6,539 3,482 506 1,830 3,796
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 480 833 477 490 335 410 486 502
Other Laboratory* 538 642 608 538 694 530 183 533
University of New Hampshire** 4,481 3,559 3,888 3,061 2,562 60 4,008 3,088
Total 14,581 12,534 10,890 12,928 8,689 2,527 7,858 10,001
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 4/11 4/12 Daily Average
LabCorp 3 7 4 4 2 1 0 3
Quest Diagnostics 5 7 15 9 8 2 0 7
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 9 3 4 2 2 4 5
NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Other Laboratory* 9 4 8 7 2 0 0 4
Total 25 28 30 25 14 5 4 19

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.