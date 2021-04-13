April 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 378 positive results with 34 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, DHHS announced 378 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.4%. Today’s results include 210 people who tested positive by PCR test and 168 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,413 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 89 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (105), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (62), Strafford (44), Merrimack (27), Belknap (25), Grafton (21), Carroll (9), Cheshire (7), Coos (6), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for 21 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 123 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 89,605 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 13, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 89,605 Recovered 84,935 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,257 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,413 Current Hospitalizations 123 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 677,059 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,035 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 71,208 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 171

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 483,384 35.6% 100.0% 244,407 18.0% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 55.8% 269,834 39.3% 58.4% 142,781 20.8% Male 673,793 49.6% 42.9% 207,334 30.8% 40.4% 98,718 14.7% Unknown n/a n/a 1.3% 6,216 n/a 1.2% 2,908 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 7.9% 38,138 15.7% 6.2% 15,207 6.2% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 9.0% 43,686 26.2% 8.2% 20,159 12.1% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 12.9% 62,115 38.5% 9.3% 22,839 14.2% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 31.3% 151,101 48.5% 21.8% 53,183 17.1% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 24.9% 120,204 78.7% 35.4% 86,442 56.6% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 14.1% 68,140 67.3% 19.1% 46,577 46.0%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 85.2% 411,830 33.7% 86.2% 210,763 17.3% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 1.9% 9,175 16.8% 1.6% 3,871 7.1% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.6% 3,116 15.5% 0.6% 1,377 6.9% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 2.4% 11,543 29.0% 1.7% 4,252 10.7% Other3 24,834 1.8% 2.3% 11,292 45.5% 0.7% 1,817 7.3% Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 7.5% 36,428 n/a 9.1% 22,327 n/a Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 483,384 35.6% 100.0% 244,407 18.0%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=66,439), through April 11th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 141,874 107,307 127,511 633 70,135 56,743 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 48,977 0 26,560 22,417 State-managed fixed sites 464,956 474,960 460,084 4,063 303,757 152,264 Regional public health network mobile sites 119,528 78,284 70,952 4,775 45,395 20,782 Retail Pharmacy** 195,140 198,058 96,818 5,053 64,652 27,113 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 5,000 2,249 2,249 595 1,467 187 Supersites 32,205 32,085 32,248 22,824 9,376 48 Other 24,543 7,476 8,593 83 6,759 1,751 Total 1,037,261 952,094 847,432 38,026 528,101 281,305

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,274 1,110 70 603 437 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 6,229 7,333 62 4,291 2,980 Catholic Medical Center 4,523 4,749 120 2,373 2,256 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital 5,148 5,342 20 2,716 2,606 Cottage Hospital 396 424 0 222 202 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,852 0 2,972 2,880 Encompass Health 255 273 0 146 127 Exeter Hospital 3,765 4,162 0 2,122 2,040 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,432 0 736 696 Hampstead Hospital 4,705 5,154 0 3,374 1,780 Huggins Hospital 7,715 7,207 5 4,271 2,931 Littleton Regional Hospital 6,143 9,883 0 6,047 3,836 Lakes Region General Hospital 6,282 12,715 0 6,877 5,838 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 16,357 17,682 95 9,449 8,138 Memorial Hospital 4,571 11,072 9 6,144 4,919 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,019 3 524 492 New London Hospital 905 824 0 477 347 New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,033 0 543 490 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,400 1,307 0 673 634 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,157 0 583 574 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,115 3,283 77 1,668 1,538 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,456 0 1,817 1,639 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 706 0 369 337 St. Joseph Hospital 3,109 3,053 122 1,614 1,317 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 4,211 2,907 37 1,719 1,151 Valley Regional Hospital 540 549 5 281 263 Weeks Medical Center 4,450 5,631 6 3,346 2,279 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,362 5,563 2 2,857 2,704 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 67,114 91,430 1,315 62,223 27,892 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,519 0 1,181 338 State of NH- Central NH 19,136 15,962 0 10,998 4,964 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 36,718 42,770 21 26,884 15,865 State of NH- Greater Nashua 53,215 50,439 0 31,485 18,954 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 21,880 16,742 0 10,908 5,834 State of NH- Manchester 53,364 48,625 0 30,461 18,164 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 60,282 49,691 1,412 31,770 16,509 State of NH- South Central 68,822 61,073 1,315 40,415 19,343 State of NH- Strafford County 45,455 41,463 0 28,884 12,579 State of NH- Upper Valley 19,251 17,479 0 12,161 5,318 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 25,683 22,143 0 15,792 6,351 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 6,213 5,302 2,402 1,687 1,213 Carroll County RPHN 2,757 3,105 284 1,999 822 Central NH RPHN 6,694 6,726 0 3,827 2,899 Greater Manchester RPHN 10,633 5,091 223 3,960 908 Greater Nashua RPHN 8,584 8,757 575 6,035 2,147 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 996 1,232 35 798 399 North Country RPHN 4,116 4,165 87 2,368 1,710 Seacoast RPHN 8,655 6,917 15 4,897 2,005 South Central RPHN 5,792 5,741 14 3,532 2,195 Strafford County RPHN 15,322 13,801 251 10,084 3,466 Upper Valley RPHN 5,000 6,421 882 3,753 1,786 Winnipesaukee RPHN 3,522 3,694 7 2,455 1,232 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,424 0 9,376 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,395 11,395 11,395 0 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through April 11th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 4/11 4/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 218 919 642 374 140 0 158 350 LabCorp 827 653 532 535 483 178 419 518 Quest Diagnostics 448 742 772 644 525 476 314 560 Mako Medical 38 215 98 107 18 18 238 105 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 464 438 397 391 367 273 195 361 NorDX Laboratory 420 127 336 249 83 76 27 188 Broad Institute 6,667 4,406 3,140 6,539 3,482 506 1,830 3,796 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 480 833 477 490 335 410 486 502 Other Laboratory* 538 642 608 538 694 530 183 533 University of New Hampshire** 4,481 3,559 3,888 3,061 2,562 60 4,008 3,088 Total 14,581 12,534 10,890 12,928 8,689 2,527 7,858 10,001 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 4/11 4/12 Daily Average LabCorp 3 7 4 4 2 1 0 3 Quest Diagnostics 5 7 15 9 8 2 0 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 9 3 4 2 2 4 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 9 4 8 7 2 0 0 4 Total 25 28 30 25 14 5 4 19

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.