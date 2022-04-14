April 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 263 positive results with 20 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, DHHS announced 263 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, April 12. Today’s results include 208 people who tested positive by PCR test and 55 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 25 new cases from Monday, April 11 (16 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 182. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,754 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (52), Rockingham (46), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (41), Strafford (33), Cheshire (30), Merrimack (23), Carroll (8), Belknap (7), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (20) and Nashua (16). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

There are currently 15 hospitalized patients being treated for COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 304,793 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 13, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 304,793 Recovered 300,576 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,463 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,754 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 15

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.