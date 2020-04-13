April 13 DHHS COVID-19 update: 35 new positive test results with 10 in Manchester

CONCORD, NH — On Monday, April 13, 2020, DHHS announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,020 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation.

Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (4).

The county of residence is being determined for one new case. No new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 152 (15 percent) of the 1,020 positive cases have been hospitalized. Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also issued the first COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report, which includes additional epidemiological and demographic data about COVID-19 in New Hampshire. The COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report is available at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/covid-weekly-report-04132020.pdf.

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,020 Recovered 249 (24%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 23 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 748 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 152 (15%) Current Hospitalizations2 72 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 10,590 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 5,139 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 25 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,250

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.