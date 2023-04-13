April 13-16 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, APRIL 13th

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30 pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

The Latchkey Gang Trio / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Mugsy Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Doug Mitchell / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 14th

Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Mark Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Scott Solsky / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Luna Bistro (Salem)

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Heavy Nettles / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 15th

Paul Driscoll / Downtown Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am

Colin Hart / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Justin Cohn / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Liz Ridgely / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Wildside / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Non Phixon / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Neon Radio / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 16th

David Newsam / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Steve Prisby / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

TAPE FACE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Sometimes actions speak louder than words! TAPE FACE is a totally unique silent comedian who has been on the comedy circuit for years and become a viral sensation thanks to his appearance on America’s Got Talent. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AN ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH ORLEANS AND FIREFALL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

An Evening with two Iconic hit makers – Orleans and Firefall, in a unique acoustic format. ORLEANS is the classic American band that brought you such hits as “Still the One”, “Love Takes Time”. FIREFALL’s commercial success includes three Gold albums, two Platinum albums and eleven chart-topping singles.www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JOAN OSBORNE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an intimate evening of song with Joan Osborne. Since she broke through 25 years ago with the multi-platinum Relish and its touchstone mega-smash “One of Us,” the seven-time Grammy nominee has never played it safe. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

RUBEN & CLAY – ONE NIGHT / Center for The Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Ruben & Clay are thrilled to reunite twenty years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of American Idol in 2003. Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns in the South, the unlikely pair quickly became audience favorites instrumental in helping propel Idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

DEATH BY DESIGN / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / April 14-16 – DIRECT/x

A comedy with murder by Rob Urbinati / What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469 – TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 14 &15, HOWEVER ONLY A FEW TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SUNDAY, 4/16

AN EVENING WITH LESLEY STAHL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us at the height of NH’s Political season for An Evening with Lesley Stahl as she shares Experiences in Media, News Journalism, CBS NEWS. A segment of her presentation will include Audience Q&A. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AN EVENING OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Corey Rodrigues, Steve Scarfo, and Steve Halligan. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

NH PHILHARMONIC – DRAWN TO THE MUSIC 2023 / Seifert Performing Arts Center (Salem) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Every year, the students of New Hampshire amaze us with their interpretations of music through their drawings. This year we’re featuring Stravinsky’s Petrushka, the music for a ballet about puppets that come to life. We’ll be treated to a ballet of artwork when we match their drawings to the music! www.nhphil.org . In-person and streaming options available.

HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS – THE BOB SEGER EXPERIENCE / Rex Theatre / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. They are a 9-piece band based in New Jersey who continues to strive to recreate everything about Bob Seger and his music down to the core. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

SUZANNE VEGA – AN INTIMATE EVENING OF SONGS & STORIES / Center for The Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Bearing the stamp of a masterful storyteller who “observes the world with a clinically poetic eye” (The New York Times), Vega’s songs have tended to focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. Notably succinct and understated, her work is immediately recognizable—as utterly distinct and thoughtful as it was when her voice was first heard on the radio over 30 years ago. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME / Public Library (Nashua) / 1:30pm – FREE

Catch the classic 1923 silent film version of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ to be shown at the Nashua Public Library, 2 Court St., Nashua. The special 100th-anniversary screening will be accompanied with live music by silent film musician Jeff Rapsis. The screening will be preceded by two songs from a musical version of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ by members of the Nashua Actorsingers.

DAVID CLARK’S SONGS IN THE ATTIC / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

David Clark, vocalist for the tribute act ‘Songs In The Attic”, performs a special intimate solo vocal/piano concert featuring selections from the Billy Joel song book! Come prepared with your singing voices and your requests! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

