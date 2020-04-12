April 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 57 new positive tests, including 6 in Manchester

CONCORD, NH — On Sunday, April 12, 2020, DHHS announced 57 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 985 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 65 percent being female and 35 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (31), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Grafton (2), Merrimack (2), Strafford (2) counties, Belknap (1), and Cheshire (1), and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (2).

The county of residence is being determined for one new case. Six new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 152 (15%) of the 985 positive cases have been hospitalized. At least nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

NH Persons with COVID-191 985 Recovered 239 (24%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 23 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 723 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 152 (15%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 10,222 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 5,081 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 125 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,275

1Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.