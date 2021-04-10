April 12-16 3rd Annual StayWorkPlay NH Next: A Summit for Young Changemakers

Are you a young person in New Hampshire aged 18 – 40 who wants to make the Granite State — or your corner of it — a better place?

Attendees of the 2021 3rd Annual NH Next Summit will hear from, and engage with, other compelling young people who have made a difference in their communities or the Granite State. They will meet others who share their interests, connect with individuals and organizations with whom they might partner to help create the change they want to see, and gain access to information and other resources that help them along the way.

Monday, April 12 | noon – 1:30 p.m.: Creating Change Through Art (Register here)

Hear from young people in New Hampshire who are using art to enliven, inform, and push for change.

Tuesday, April 13 | noon – 1:30 p.m.: Creating Change Through Advocacy (Register here)

Hear from young elected officials in NH who are improving their towns via public policy and advocacy.

Wednesday, April 14 | noon – 1:30 p.m.: Creating Change Through Community (Register here)

Hear from young people in NH who are working to make our communities more anti-racist, more welcoming, and more connected.

Thursday, April 15 | noon – 1:30 p.m.: Creating Change Through Environment (Register here)

Hear from young people in NH who are creating positive change by enhancing our state’s food systems and outdoor natural resources.

Friday, April 16 | noon – 1:30 p.m.: Continuing the Change (Register here)

Hear from past Rising Stars Awards winners – where they are now, what they are doing, and how they are continuing to make an impact in New Hampshire.

About StayWorkPlay

Stay Work Play NH (SWP) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was established in 2009 to further the 55% Initiative, support and advance several recommendations made by the Governor’s Task Force for the Recruitment and Retention of a Young Workforce for New Hampshire and serve as an independent organization to run a website and associated marketing effort regarding what New Hampshire can offer to the 20 and 30 year old demographic in terms of staying, working, and playing here. Learn more here.