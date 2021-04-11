April 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 415 positive results with 25 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, April 11, 2021, DHHS announced 415 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.7%. Today’s results include 276 people who tested positive by PCR test and 139 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,233 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 85 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45% being female and 55% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (93), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (72), Strafford (61), Merrimack (32), Grafton (28), Cheshire (18), Belknap (9), Carroll (8), Coos (8), and Sullivan (6) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (37) and Manchester (25). The county of residence is being determined for 18 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. The death announced today occurred in February of 2021 and was recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 88,854 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

NH Persons with COVID-19 88,854 Recovered 84,364 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,257 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,233 Current Hospitalizations 107 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 674,876 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,017 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 102

1Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/04 4/05 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 53 218 919 642 374 140 335 LabCorp 398 259 827 652 532 515 326 501 Quest Diagnostics 389 220 448 742 772 639 508 531 Mako Medical 20 0 38 215 98 107 18 71 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 240 168 464 438 397 391 367 352 NorDX Laboratory 77 37 420 127 336 249 83 190 Broad Institute 202 1,490 6,667 4,406 3,140 6,539 3,473 3,702 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 348 468 480 833 477 491 314 487 Other Laboratory* 290 585 506 604 577 469 240 467 University of New Hampshire** 39 3,590 4,481 3,559 3,888 3,061 2,561 3,026 Total 2,003 6,870 14,549 12,495 10,859 12,835 8,030 9,663 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/04 4/05 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 4/10 Daily Average LabCorp 3 0 3 7 4 4 0 3 Quest Diagnostics 0 0 5 7 15 9 8 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 7 8 9 3 4 2 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Other Laboratory* 4 8 9 4 8 6 0 6 Total 7 15 25 28 30 24 10 20

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.