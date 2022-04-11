April 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 108 positive results with 46 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, April 11, 2022, DHHS announced 108 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, April 10. Today’s results include 79 people who tested positive by PCR test and 29 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 228 cases from Friday, April 8 (162 by PCR and 66 by antigen test); and 256 cases from Saturday, April 9 (220 by PCR and 36 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,544 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 80 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 59% being female and 41% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (119), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (79), Strafford (75), Grafton (74), Cheshire (42), Merrimack (35), Carroll (23), Belknap (19), Sullivan (19), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (46) and Nashua (31). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-six new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 10 patients hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 304,365 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 11, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 304,365 Recovered 300,362 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,459 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,544 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 10

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.