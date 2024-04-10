April 11-14 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 11th

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Rebecca Turmel / Copper (Bedford) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Rich Wallace / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 12th

Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

John Chouinard / CodeX (Nashua) / 7pm

21 st & 1 st / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Down By Ten / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

GoodFoot / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 13th

Hank Osborne / Downtown Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12am

Joey Clark / Farmer’s Market (Contoocook) / 9am-12pm

Redemption Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm Keith Drab / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Justin Bethune / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Eddie Sands / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Dank Sinatra & More / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Craig Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Nate Ramos / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

The Mockingbirds / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 14th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Jimmy’s Right / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Steve Prisby / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11th

COMEDIAN BOB MARLEY / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / April 11-14 – DIRECT/x

He lives in Maine which is the best state in the world maybe even the universe. He’s featured regularly on Sirius XM radio and he even won their Superbowl of Comedy! He has put out over 20 comedy CDs and DVDs! He was inducted into The Guinness Book of World’s Records for “the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual” at 40 hrs of straight stand-up! He’s been on over 100 tv shows including Leno, Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central to name just a few. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, APRIL 12th

BIRTHDAY CLUB / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / April 12-14 – DIRECT/x

Five women get together for their birthdays, each with her own story, to drink, celebrate, commiserate and support each other as they negotiate through marriage, work, divorce, birth and kids, while solving the problems of the world. One by one, they reveal their personal, work and family issues, and when one of them admits she went out with another’s husband, the vodka hits the fan. The question is: Will Birthday Club survive, or will Rule #5 end it forever? www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

JOSH TURNER: THE GREATEST HITS TOUR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Josh Turner’s global reach has surpassed 5.8B global streams, 6.5M album sales and almost 12M track sales world-wide. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

DUELING PIANOS LIVE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

What are dueling pianos? Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who seem to know every song ever written. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JORMA KAUKONEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and rock. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy recipient, Jorma was at the forefront of popular rock and roll, one of the founders of the San Francisco sound and a progenitor of Psychedelic Rock. He is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna. Jorma Kaukonen is a music legend and one of the finest singer-songwriters in his field; he continues to tour the world bringing his unique styling to old blues tunes while presenting new songs of weight and dimension. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, APRIL 13th

POPOVICH COMEDY PET THEATRE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 3pm – DIRECT/x

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is entertainment for the whole family, featuring the unique blend of comedy and juggling skills of Ukranian circus performer Gregory Popovich and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets. His entourage consists of world-class jugglers, Diamond the Shetland Pony and over 30 performing pets including house cats and dogs (all rescued from animal shelters!), geese, white doves and parrots. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SKYNYRD’S HATCHET / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Skynyrd’s Hatchet combines the music of two of Southern Rock’s greatest bands to provide a high-energy guitar-driven experience that harkens back to the great old days of 70s rock. With a focus on musically accurate performances – both instrumentally and vocally – the band’s repertoire features all of the best hits as well as a few deep-cut fan favorites from two great arena rock legends. From the opening riffs of “Gimme Three Steps” to the dueling guitars of “Flirtin’ With Disaster” and the crescendo that is “Freebird”, Skynyrd’s Hatchet provides audiences with a high-energy performance that harkens back to the early days of arena rock. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE BREAKERS: A TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The country’s premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB’s. No other Tom Petty tribute band comes close to capturing the SOUND and emotions of Tom’s songs quite like the Breakers. Unlike the vast amount of Tom Petty tributes who substitute visual mimicry for sound, the Breakers encompass the true unmistakable sound and execution of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SUNDAY, APRIL 14th

THE LOVE DOGS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Take one red-hot horn section – we’re talkin’ alto, tenor, baritone saxes and trombone – down and dirty. Add liberal amounts of barrelhouse boogie-woogie piano and stinging Fender guitar. Pour over a funky and swinging rhythm section that Blues Review magazine called “the best in the business” and top it all off with a crazy and charismatic front man with one of the biggest blues voices around. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LYNCH MOB – THE FINAL RIDE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Lynch Mob was formed by George Lynch in 1989 after the breakup of Dokken, his long time band of which he was a founding member and main song writer. Lynch Mob is known for its high energy, guitar driven, hard rock vibe, while featuring elements of classic rock, blues, metal, with a propensity for improvisation. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

UPCOMING EVENTS

BEAUTIFUL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / April 19 – May 12 – DIR ECT/x

Before she was hitmaker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend.