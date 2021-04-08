April 10: ‘Scouting for Food 2.0’ food collection drive at area grocery stores

MANCHESTER, NH – The Daniel Webster Council–Boy Scouts of America (DWC-BSA) announces today that in partnership with the New Hampshire Grocers’ Association, it will be holding “Scouting for Food 2.0” this Saturday April 10th between 9am – 3pm with participating local grocery stores throughout New Hampshire.

In a statement, DWC-BSA Scout Executive Jay Garee noted, “We recognize how critical it is to address chronic hunger in New Hampshire, which is why for 33 years the DWC-BSA has held an annual “Scouting for Food” event in November. We were so pleased with the results of last year’s effort that we wanted to once again mobilize our scouts as part of our “Scouting for Food 2.0” initiative, to support our friends, neighbors and communities in need. We are truly grateful to the New Hampshire Grocers’ Association for their support of this initiative, and proud of our scouts and adult volunteers for their leadership in this important effort.”

John Dumais, President of the New Hampshire Grocers’ Association added, “We are proud to endorse the Daniel Webster Council’s “Scouting for Food 2.0” drive. This year, the scouts have found an innovative way, during the pandemic, to collect non-perishable, nutritious food donations from customers at local supermarkets and grocery stores. We recognize that food insecurity is a significant issue affecting thousands of families in New Hampshire, and the pandemic has only amplified the need for food and is increasing the urgency to address hunger. We are pleased to support this important effort, and we are grateful for the community-minded participation of our generous NHGA members.”

On Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (unless otherwise noted below) Scout units will be collecting food items at the following locations:

Allenstown: Sully’s (Associated Grocers of New England), 39 Allenstown Road

Bedford: Market Basket, 539 Donald Street

Bedford: Hannaford, 7 Kilton Road (box collection only)

Claremont: Market Basket, 345 Washington Street

Concord: Market Basket, 108 Fort Eddy Road

Concord: Hannaford, 73 Fort Eddy Road

Epping: Market Basket, 24 Calef Highway

Exeter: Hannaford, 141 Portsmouth Avenue

Goffstown: Sully’s (Associated Grocers of New England), 10 N. Mast Road

Hampton: Hannaford, 630 Lafayette Road

Hooksett: Shaw’s, 1328 Hooksett Road

Hooksett: Market Basket, 30 Market Drive

Hudson: Market Basket, 212 Lowell Road

Keene: Hannaford, 481 West Street

Keene: Price Chopper (collections occurred on April 3)

Londonderry: Market Basket, 5 Garden Lane

Manchester: Hannaford, 140 Bicentennial Drive

Milford: Market Basket, 21 Jones Road

Milford: Shaw’s, 586 Nashua Street

Nashua: Market Basket, 375 Amherst Street

Peterborough: Shaw’s (collection occurred on April 3)

Rindge: Market Basket, 497 U.S. 202

Rochester: Market Basket, 120 Marketplace Boulevard

Stratham: Market Basket, 27 Portsmouth Avenue

Stratham: Shaw’s, 100 Shaw’s Lane

Swanzey: Market Basket, 11 W. Swanzey Road

W. Lebanon: Price Chopper, 285 N. Plainfield Road

More about the Daniel Webster Council: The mission of the Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. There has never been a better time to be a Scout! Visit www.nhscouting.org for more information.