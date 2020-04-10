April 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 66 new cases, with 8 in Manchester; 1 new death reported

CONCORD, NH — On Friday, April 10, 2020, DHHS announced 66 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 885 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. They also announced another death, bringing the state total to 22.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 48 percent being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (29), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford (4), Merrimack (3), Cheshire (3), Coos (1), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (5). Seven new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 134 (15%) of the 885 positive cases have been hospitalized. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
The death was of a female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older.
|NH Persons with COVID-191
|885
|Recovered
|234 (26%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|22 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|629
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|134 (15%)
|Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2
|9,608
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|4,826
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3
|93
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,350