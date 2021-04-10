April 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 471 positive results with 28 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, April 10, 2021, DHHS announced 471 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.6%. Today’s results include 300 people who tested positive by PCR test and 171 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,689 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 101 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (115), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (68), Strafford (58), Grafton (49), Belknap (26), Merrimack (25), Cheshire (15), Sullivan (10), Carroll (9), and Coos (8) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (38) and Manchester (28). The county of residence is being determined for 22 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. One of the three deaths announced today occurred earlier in 2021 and was recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older,

1 male resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age,

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older.

There are currently 110 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 88,446 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 10, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 88,446 Recovered 83,501 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,256 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,689 Current Hospitalizations 110 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 673,674 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,000 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 66

1Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/03 4/04 4/05 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 292 0 53 218 919 642 374 357 LabCorp 324 398 259 827 652 532 515 501 Quest Diagnostics 653 389 220 449 742 772 618 549 Mako Medical 3 20 0 38 215 98 107 69 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 348 240 168 464 438 397 333 341 NorDX Laboratory 80 77 37 419 127 336 249 189 Broad Institute 3,155 202 1,490 6,667 4,405 3,086 6,491 3,642 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 401 348 468 480 833 476 435 492 Other Laboratory* 348 290 585 508 604 573 321 461 University of New Hampshire** 1,953 39 3,590 4,480 3,557 3,815 21 2,494 Total 7,557 2,003 6,870 14,550 12,492 10,727 9,464 9,095 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/03 4/04 4/05 4/06 4/07 4/08 4/09 Daily Average LabCorp 6 3 0 3 7 4 4 4 Quest Diagnostics 9 0 0 5 7 15 9 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 0 7 8 9 3 3 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 5 4 8 9 4 8 0 5 Total 20 7 15 25 28 30 16 20

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.