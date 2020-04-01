April 1 DHHS COVID-19 update: 48 new positive cases and 1 death reported in Sullivan County

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, DHHS announced 48 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 415 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

The new cases are 30 adult males and 18 adult females. The new cases reside in Rockingham (17), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Cheshire (3), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (6). Eight of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 58 (14 percent) of the 415 positive cases have been hospitalized. Fifteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced the fourth death related to COVID-19. The person was a female resident of Sullivan County who was over 60 years old with underlying medical conditions. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

NH Persons with COVID-191 415 Recovered 91 (22%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 4 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 320 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 58 (14%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 6,078 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 3,494 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 126 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,325

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.