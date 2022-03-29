April 1 deadline for NH Business Committee for the Arts annual awards nominations

MANCHESTER, NH – Businesses of all shapes and sizes, business leaders, artist entrepreneurs as well as arts and cultural organizations are eligible to receive NH Business Committee for the Arts Awards. Deadline for submission: April 1, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Categories include:

Business

Business Leader

Artrepreneur

Artsbuild Community

Multiple supporting letters and materials may be submitted to offer a complete picture of nominees’ contributions and successful efforts to enhance New Hampshire’s arts and cultural environment. Individuals, businesses and organizations are also encouraged to self-nominate. Additional materials may be submitted by email to Laura Miller, NHBCA Administrative Assistant at laura@nhbca.com.

Click here for the links to complete the appropriate form.

Judges reserve the right to withhold making an award or adjusting the category sizes at their discretion.