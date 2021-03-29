April 1: Currier Museum of Art reopens to the public 

MANCHESTER, NH – The Currier Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Thursday, April 1. At the same time, it will unveil newly renovated and expanded classrooms. The Art for Vets Studios will host expanded veterans and community programs, made possible by CARES funds administered through the state and Swim With a Mission.

“We are thrilled to be reopening. The museum belongs to the community as a place of discovery and learning, but also as a place to escape from a tough year,” stated Alan Chong, director of the museum. “Our new classrooms and exhibitions will launch us into the future.”

Art for Vets at the Currier offers opportunities for veterans, active service members, and their families to come together and enjoy the benefits of the creative experience. The new classrooms in the museum will foster social connections through looking, art-making, and guided conversations. More information is available here.

“We are so pleased that the Currier’s Art for Vets Studios will now be able to accommodate even more veterans,” stated Phil Taub of Swim With a Mission. “We know that art makes a difference in veterans’ lives, particularly those struggling with issues such as PTSD. To see this beautiful space open to serve our vets is exactly what we had envisioned, and we are pleased to see this concept become a reality here in New Hampshire.”

A new exhibition will also open on April 1. The Body in Art: From the Spiritual to the Sensual will explore the creative ways artists through the ages have used the human body as a means of expression. These meanings included religion, passion, joy, and a sense of our own mortality. The past year has reminded us that we are all fragile but share a great deal in common.

The Currier Museum celebrates the art of Tomie dePaola, the great book illustrator who died a year ago this month. The museum formed a close bond with Tomie when his work was exhibited in 2018, and this new exhibition of original drawings launches a fund set up in his honor to support art education for young people.

Also on view is Critical Cartography: Larissa Fassler in Manchester. The Currier’s artist-in-residence used large-scale maps to capture the strange and sometimes humorous interactions in downtown Manchester.

Museum hours

Thursdays: 10 am to 8 pm ( Art After Work: Free Thursday Nights start at 5pm).

start at 5pm). Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays: 10 am to 5 pm

10 am to 11 am daily is currently reserved for members and seniors.

The Winter Garden Café and Museum Shop will be open during museum hours.

About the Currier

The Currier Museum is an internationally renowned art museum located in Manchester, New Hampshire. The museum features paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs, including works by Monet, Picasso, O’Keeffe, Hopper, Wyeth, and Mitchell. It presents exhibitions, tours, art classes, and special programs year-round. Two houses designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, are part of its permanent collection.