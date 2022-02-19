Applications open for Members First Credit Union’s Memorial Scholarships

Friday, February 18, 2022

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union will award six scholarships totaling $7,500 in the Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarship Program. Applications are now available and will be accepted through March 31, 2022.

Each year, Members First Credit Union honors the memory of three local individuals who served their community in exceptional ways by providing scholarships to its membership. The scholarships recognize John S. Walsh, Manchester firefighter and founder of Members First Credit Union; Wilbur L. Jenkins, the first personnel director for the City of Manchester and credit union supervisory committee member for 34 years; and Manchester Police Officer Michael L. Briggs, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Investing in the next generation is our way of recognizing the contributions of these honorees,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO of Members First Credit Union. “We honor the generosity and spirit of the volunteers who gave freely of their time, and the heroism of those who lost their lives in service of others. Every year we are inspired by the students whose hard work and dedication we are pleased to recognize.”

To learn more about the Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarship Program and to apply, click here.

Applications must be postmarked or delivered no later than Thursday, March 31, 2022.

 

