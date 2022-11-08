Applications available for Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program

CONCORD, NH – Applications are now available for the reopening of the Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program, according to the Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA).

Under the program, eligible New Hampshire restaurants can be reimbursed for eligible equipment, infrastructure, and technology purchases made as a result of, or in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is provided under the American Rescue Plan Act and the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and is capped at $15,000.

Among the eligibility requirements are that the restaurants have been operating since March 20, 2020; are actively paying Meals and Rooms taxes to the state as a food service establishment; have annual gross receipts at, or below, $20 million in tax year 2021, and be submitting expenses only for New Hampshire locations.

“As restaurants continue to recover from the effects of the global pandemic, this program is intended to provide some relief to them for costs they incurred over the past year for equipment and technology that helped them adapt to the changing industry, remain open, and retain jobs,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell.

Applications are available through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) and are due by 4 pm, Jan. 11 via the GOFERR grant portal.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to obtain an application, click here.

