Application submitted for over 100 new residential units at 1000 Elm

MANCHESTER, N.H. – An application that would radically transform 1000 Elm St., also known as Hampshire Plaza, is likely heading to the Manchester Planning Board docket next month.

The application heading to the board requests a change of use site plan and conditional use permit to convert seven floors of the now commercial building into residential space, creating 80 new residential units. An additional 75 units are proposed on the ground floor and in a section of the parking garage as well.

According a memorandum on the application from Manchester Senior Planner Jodie Nazaka, the new units will be a mix of one, two and three bedrooms averaging 1,000 sq. ft.

Exact locations of the residential units on each converted floor are yet to be determined. However, only 185,128 of the 328,610 sq. ft. in the building are currently non-vacant.

The application is also requesting waivers of 16 checklist requirements in the city’s subdivision and site plan regulations.

