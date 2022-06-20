Application period for round 2 of Community Event and Activation Grant Program opens

MANCHESTER, NH – Part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) recommendations approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2021, the Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG) program, provides up to $10,000 to support and increase the number of community-based projects and events in an effort to help Manchester recover from the negative effects of COVID-19.

Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per grant for community-based projects and events that contribute to economic development and tourism and support a vibrant and healthy community. All applicants are required to provide a 25 percent match for each project or event, which can include direct funding, in-kind donations, or volunteer hours.

The first round of recipients used their grant money for dozens of exciting community programs and initiatives such as community-wide celebrations with live music, food, and dancing; athletic opportunities with soccer, basketball, and disc golf; and neighborhood improvements including community gardens, murals, and bike racks.

Click Here to Apply