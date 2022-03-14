Apartments and ADU’s on this week’s planning agenda.

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board held met on Thursday, March 10. The following items were discussed and decided. If you missed the meeting you can watch on-demand.

ZBA2022-010: 414 Walnut Street, variance granted.

ZBA2022-002: 155 Grand Avenue, variance denied.

ZBA2022-013: 23 Lebel Avenue, variance granted.

ZBA2022-015: 1497 Union Street, variance granted.

ZBA2022-012: 99 Rosemont Avenue, variance granted.

ZBA2022-016: 17 Roy Avenue, variance granted.

ZBA2022-017: 9 Old Falls Road, variance granted.

ZBA2022-018: 100 William Loeb Drive, variance granted.

ZBA2022-020: 146 Maynard Avenue, variance granted.

ZBA2022-024: 302 Lake Avenue, variance granted.

Note that ZBA2022-022, 255 Orange Street and ZBA2022-019, 167 Pine Street have been postponed and will be heard at the April 14, 2022 Zoning Board meeting. Announcement was made publicly at the meeting and no further notice will be provided to abutters.

Regarding ZBA2022-023: 253 Lake Avenue, members of the board had additional questions regarding signage and have asked the applicant come back with more information on April 14, 2022. Since this was announced publicly, no additional notice will be provided to abutters.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will hold their monthly business meeting on Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be televised on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22 or online. The highlights from the agenda are below. If you would like more information, click on the image below or go to project applications on the Planning Board web page.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

022-004: 42 Bridge Street, Central Business Zoning District

Applicant is seeking approval of a conditional use permit to allow residential units on the ground floor along with a change of use site plan for the conversion of an office building to a proposed mixed use building with up to fourteen (14) dwelling units.

SP2022-005: 105 Prospect Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

Applicant is seeking approval of a site plan application for a proposed three-story, six-unit apartment building to replace the fire damaged four-family apartment building.



SP2022-003: 610 Second Street, General Business Zoning District

Applicant is seeking approval of a site-plan application for a proposed four (4) unit apartment building of approximately 3,740 SF and parking to replace a fire damaged three (3) unit building.

BUSINESS MEETING

CU2022-005: 23 Lebel Avenue, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District

Applicant is seeking a conditional use permit for a proposed Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in a one-story building addition.

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, March 15. Schedules and detailed information can be found below:

5:30 PM: Committee on Accounts, Enrollment & Revenue Administration

6:00 PM: Committee on Administrative/Information Systems

6:15 PM: Committee on Lands & Buildings

7:00 PM: Committee on Finance

7:00 PM: Board of Mayor & Aldermen