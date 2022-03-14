Another successful Battle of the Badges for the record books, with more than $200K raised for CHaD

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Jeffrey Hastings Police & Fire 0
Team Police prevailed over Team Fire, 5-3, raising more than $200,000 for CHaD. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – The CHaD Battle of the Badges hockey game was played in ManchesterMarch 13 at the SNHU Arena. The annual tradition raises money for Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock as members of the fire service battle members of law enforcement.

Fundraising before game’s end was already in excess of $210,000, a number that will continue to grow thanks to additional incoming donations. Coming into the game, Team Police was leading the fundraising efforts with Team Fire trailing closely behind.
In the 14 years the game has been held the police and fire representatives have raised over $2.9 Million for CHaD.

 

Photos/Jeffrey Hastings

Each player raises $1,000 with most surpassing that goal and 99 percent of Team Police members have raised over $1,500.

Dropping of the ceremonial puck was done by Manchester Fire Captain Steve DesRuisseaux, who suffered severe burns in a Manchester fire while attempting to rescue occupants from a multi-unit apartment building on Dutton Street. DesRuisseax is a former Badges Hockey player who represented Team Fire in 2009-2012, 2014, and 2015, and raised over $16,000 for CHaD during those years.
Team Police won the game 5 to 3, but the true winners are the kids from CHaD who will benefit from the fundraising effort of all people involved.

