Another successful Battle of the Badges for the record books, with more than $200K raised for CHaD

Dropping of the ceremonial puck was done by Manchester Fire Captain Steve DesRuisseaux , who suffered severe burns in a Manchester fire while attempting to rescue occupants from a multi-unit apartment building on Dutton Street. DesRuisseax is a former Badges Hockey player who represented Team Fire in 2009-2012, 2014, and 2015, and raised over $16,000 for CHaD during those years.