Another successful Battle of the Badges for the record books, with more than $200K raised for CHaD

MANCHESTER, NH – The CHaD Battle of the Badges hockey game was played in ManchesterMarch 13 at the SNHU Arena. The annual tradition raises money for Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock as members of the fire service battle members of law enforcement.

Fundraising before game’s end was already in excess of $210,000, a number that will continue to grow thanks to additional incoming donations. Coming into the game, Team Police was leading the fundraising efforts with Team Fire trailing closely behind.