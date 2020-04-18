Another day, another roadside baby delivery for NH State Troopers

BEDFORD, NH — For the second time in less than two weeks, New Hampshire State Police assisted with a roadside delivery of a baby. On April 17, 2020, at approximately 8:08 p.m. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks in Bedford and members of the Bedford Fire and Rescue were requested by 911 services to respond to the F.E. Everett Turnpike northbound at mile 18.4 for a vehicle that was pulled over with a female who was in active labor.

Trooper Mark Dore arrived as the infant was being born and guided the father through a successful delivery. Shortly thereafter, Trooper Brad Pierson and the Bedford Fire Department arrived to take control of the scene.

Christine D’Amelio and husband, George — who is a Massachusetts State Trooper — were traveling from their residence in Tyngsborough, MA, and were in route to the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, when Christine went into labor. The soon-to-be-dad knows an emergency situation when he sees one, and pulled over just north of the Bedford Tolls where their son Jackson was born almost immediately.

Mom, Dad and Jackson were transported by ambulance to the Catholic Medical Center and all are doing well.

On April 7 NH State Police were called on to assist with the birth of baby Miles Swope of Londonderry when he decided to make a grand entrance while his parents, Camile and John Swope, where on their way to the hospital.