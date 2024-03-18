TikTok: Another ban in the name of protection

On March 13, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 352-65 to force the owners of TikTok to sell the app in six months or face a nationwide ban. (The good news is that the bill still has to pass the Senate and – if it does – will head to the President to sign). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D – NY) has been noncommittal as to when he will schedule the bill for a floor vote. For those keeping score, the bill, (H.R. 7521 – officially called The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, was introduced by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R – WI).

On its face, this bill looks good, right? I mean, the Chinese could be using the platform to collect information and spy on us. Further, they could use their algorithms to make sure that we only see what they want. According to many supporters, it’s a national defense issue. I’m saying that it’s not a national defense issue – and the government is not trying to protect us. The issue that I have is that this is a chipping away at our freedom of expression and by allowing this – or any similar blanket ban – we start down the dangerous slippery slope of becoming a country that restricts what its citizens can use or see. Loss of freedom is not why people fight and die for our country; we are home of the FREE because of the brave.

In my last article, I wrote about why we should not ban books. Since the reasons for not banning TikTok are pretty much the same, I thought I’d write about the advantages of the app, which is not something you probably hear often.

TikTok: A Global Platform at the Crossroads of Innovation and Controversy

In recent years, TikTok has emerged as a global phenomenon, captivating millions with its short-form videos that range from entertaining to educational. (Short being the key word because our attention span is 8.25 seconds on average. Marketers understand this and have turned to short-form video, especially when trying to reach GenZ or Gen Alpha).

Encouraging Creativity and Self-Expression

TikTok has normalized content creation, enabling users from diverse backgrounds to share their talents, insights, and stories. This freedom of expression is vital for fostering creativity and innovation. The platform’s unique algorithm allows for the discovery of new voices, often marginalized in traditional media, giving them a stage to be heard worldwide. A ban would not only silence these voices but also stifle the creativity that thrives within TikTok’s vibrant community.

Economic Impact and Opportunity

The economic implications of banning TikTok cannot be overstated. For many, TikTok has become a livelihood, enabling content creators to earn income through partnerships, sponsorships, and the platform’s creator fund. Additionally, small businesses benefit from TikTok’s vast reach, using it as a tool to market their products and services to a global audience. A ban would jeopardize these economic opportunities, affecting the financial well-being of millions who rely on the platform for income.

Educational Value and Social Awareness

Beyond entertainment, TikTok serves as an educational tool, with users sharing content on topics ranging from science and history to mental health and social issues. This informal learning environment engages younger audiences who might otherwise be disinterested in traditional educational formats. Moreover, TikTok has played a significant role in raising awareness and mobilizing support for various causes, demonstrating its potential as a force for social good. Banning the platform would limit access to a valuable source of knowledge and hinder efforts to promote social awareness among a broad audience.

Global Communication and Cultural Exchange

TikTok fosters global communication and cultural exchange, connecting people across different countries and cultures. Users are exposed to a diverse array of perspectives, contributing to a greater understanding and appreciation of the world’s complexity. A ban would disrupt these connections, diminishing the richness of cross-cultural interactions that TikTok facilitates.

National Security and Data Privacy Concerns

While national security and data privacy concerns are valid, addressing these issues does not necessitate an outright ban. Instead, regulatory measures and stringent oversight can ensure that TikTok operates in compliance with local laws and standards. Governments and TikTok can work together to implement data protection that safeguards user information, ensuring that the platform remains a safe space for expression without compromising national security.

Conclusion: Navigating the Future with Balance and Caution

The question of whether TikTok should be banned is complex, intersecting with issues of national security, data privacy, economic interests, and fundamental freedoms. While it is crucial to address legitimate concerns related to the platform, an outright ban is not the solution. Instead, a balanced approach that involves regulatory oversight, collaboration between governments and the platform, and continued dialogue among all stakeholders is essential. By adopting such measures, it is possible to harness the positive aspects of TikTok while mitigating risks, ensuring that the platform remains a vibrant space for creativity, learning, and connection in the digital age.

Feel free to email me at bchicoinemht@gmail.com with any comments.